BYU-Idaho warns students against intentionally contracting Covid-19 to sell their plasma

National-World

Officials at Brigham Young University-Idaho are warning students against intentionally contracting Covid-19 in order to sell plasma that contains antibodies.

The university in Rexburg said Monday it was “deeply troubled by accounts of individuals who have intentionally exposed themselves” to the disease in order to make some money.

“Students who are determined to have intentionally exposed themselves or others to the virus will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed,” the statement said.

The university is looking for students who might have been involved. But the statement did not indicate whether any did come down with the disease.

The school’s Covid-19 dashboard on Wednesday said there are 119 active cases among students.

The statement warned the student body that reckless activities and the rise in Covid-19 cases in Idaho could force the university to move to a fully remote model.

“We urge all members of the campus community to act respectfully and responsibly by observing all public health and university protocols and placing the well-being of others above personal benefit or convenience,” the statement said.

The school acknowledged the hardship of the pandemic and the strain it can put on the students. It urged anyone in that situation to reach out to the university for help.

“There is never a need to resort to behavior that endangers health or safety in order to make ends meet,” the statement said.