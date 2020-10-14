Group to host candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness

National-World

JONESBORO, GA (Clayton News Daily) — With cases of domestic violence on the rise since COVID-19 forced people to stay at home amidst an economic crisis, Deetra Poindexter is concerned. In the 15 years she’s worked with youth in organizations and schools, she has seen them take the brunt of domestic violence.

“I have seen kids as young as 12 in relationships demanding to see phones, pushing each other around and getting violent,” she said. “I’ve also seen the side where parents are crossing lines from discipline to habitual abuse on their kids, which is another form of abuse because it is domestic in the same home. Now with people forced inside all these months, I am gravely concerned because you can’t see them to know what might be going on and tensions are high with so many struggling to keep their homes and jobs in this uncertainty.”

Poindexter who is the founder of Change 4 Hope educational hub for youth, ensures she exposes them to resources to know what is right and wrong in relationships. Her students put together PSAs to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and they will be with her on Thursday Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. when she hosts the candlelight vigil at the Battlecreek Library to remember those who have been lost to domestic violence.

The event is a joint effort by Change 4 hope, the Library System of Clayton County and Southern Crescent Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy.

“It’s not always the older husband and wife who have issues,” says Poindexter. “I recall when a teenager shot a girl he was dating, then turned the gun on himself. I recall a mother being abused and her children being abused by the father. It’s too common and, yes, sometimes, men are also the victims so we need to create a safe space for them to tell their truth without being ridiculed for ‘letting’ a woman beat on them. Too many people are dying and a single life lost is a life too many.”

This will be Poindexter’s seventh year doing the candlelight vigil and even though people will be social distancing, ambassadors will be handing out resource bags to those who drive through.

