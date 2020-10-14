It’s a boy! Zoo welcomes pygmy hippopotamus

National-World

Boston, MA (WCVB) — The Franklin Park Zoo announced that Cleopatra, its pygmy hippopotamus, has given birth to a 13-pound male calf at Franklin Park Zoo.

“The birth was a joyous moment marking the culmination of years of work, careful planning and dedication by the animal care and veterinary teams,” the zoo said in a news release.

Zoo New England says the tiny male calf born last Monday is the first pygmy hippo born at the zoo.

The zoo said Cleopatra, who is affectionately known as Cleo, had her labor induced so that the veterinary team could assist if needed. The decision came after Cleo gave birth to stillborn calves in 2018 and 2019 due to prolonged labor.

The veterinary team manually delivered the calf on Monday afternoon, the zoo said.

“The calf was immediately so bright, strong and aware and was holding his head up right away,” Dr. Eric Baitchman, Zoo New England vice president of animal health and conservation said. “The calf was introduced to Cleo soon after birth and was nursing within a few hours.”

The zoo said Cleo’s pregnancy was detected via ultrasound on March 2 and ultrasounds were conducted continually throughout Cleo’s pregnancy to monitor the baby’s development. The gestation for pygmy hippos is six to seven months.

Pygmy hippos are native to West African rainforests in the countries of Sierra Leone, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Liberia. This endangered species faces increasing threats including shrinking natural habitat as the result of logging, farming, mining and human settlement.

