Long lines don’t deter North Texans on first day of early voting

MESQUITE, TX (KTVT) — The long lines to vote were present in cities large and small throughout the Metroplex on Tuesday, the first day of early voting in Texas.

Dallas County set a new record for the first day of early voting with more than 59,800 ballots cast.

At Lakeside Activity Center in Mesquite, the line wrapped around the building.

Election judge Zina West-Lewis said a big part of this has to do with the social distancing requirements inside.

“We have the distance markings up so that gives it a little bit more time wise,” she said.

“They’re trying to social distance as much as we can which is good,” voter Luis Abina said.

Bill and Dee Horn waited two hours, but said it was well worth it.

Now in their 60s, they say they’ve voted in every presidential election since they were 18.

“We were so excited to come here to vote,” Dee said. “It’s important for us to vote because it seems like when you don’t vote, you complain more.”

The polling place saw around 100 voters an hour Tuesday morning.

“They’re doing a great job coming out,” West-Lewis said.

She doesn’t expect turnout to slow down at all during early voting.

“I think it’s going to be pretty big,” she said.

“You got the racial tension and the political. It’s very important,” voter Lashonbe Singleton said.

“I think more people are coming out because more people are off work,” Dee said. “They don’t have anything to do but make a decision to vote today.”

In order to keep the line moving smoothly, the election judge is telling voters to make sure they take a look at the ballot ahead of time so they have a good idea of who they’re voting for.

Early voting runs from October 13 until October 30. Locations can be found on the Texas secretary of state’s website.

Election Day for the 2020 general election is Tuesday, November 3.

