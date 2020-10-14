Mom, boyfriend charged in death of baby girl

National-World

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — A Haywood County mother and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with the 2019 homicide of their 10-month-old daughter.

On July 18, 2019, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive baby in the Jonathan Creek community. Back in 2019, the child’s grandmother, Dawn Evans, told News13 Dylan Brian Green, who is not the baby’s biological father, was home with 10-month-old Chloe Evans. Green reportedly told the family the baby had fallen from her crib and wasn’t breathing. Baby Chloe was rushed to Mission Hospital in Asheville where she died later that night. Dawn Evans told News 13 the doctors described the baby’s injuries as traumatic and consistent with blunt force trauma.

The same day, Green was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Monday, July 22, 2019, authorities confirmed, based on the preliminary autopsy results, the death was being investigated as a homicide.

On August 6, 2019, Green was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with the death.

On Oct 5, 2020, Evans was charged with first-degree murder. The mother of the baby, Channing Raye Evans, 25, was indicted and charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse through willful act and/or neglect omission resulting in serious bodily injury.

Green is next due in court on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

