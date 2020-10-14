Parents demand a say on when students return to classrooms

National-World

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — DeKalb County parents are following the lead set by parents in Atlanta who demanded face-to-face learning with a grand display for everyone to see.

Six billboards are now plastered throughout metro Atlanta showing the option of one day of face-to-face leaning crossed out, and box checked for the option of full-time in person learning.

Parents are also calling out DeKalb County Schools Board Superintendent Mrs. Cheryl Watson-Harris.

“We feel like we should be given a choice on whether to send our kids to school or not,” said Steven Morales, a DeKalb parent and co-organizer of the billboards.

“All we’re asking for is something similar to what Fulton county or APS or even Decatur City Schools, Cobb, Gwinnett… they’re all going back to school at least four days a week by the end of the month,” Morales explained.

Parents have also posted a petition that has gained more than 1,350 signatures. The district’s current re-opening plan calls for a learning model that is contingent upon the spread of the coronavirus across the county. The lays out clear requirements of no more than 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 for a 14-day period to be considered safe.

Morales believes the requirement is unrealistic.

“Cobb County, Cherokee they’re 200 per 100,000 but we are the most stringent, and if you look at the overall plan they don’t plan on allowing children to come back to the classroom five days a week until is below 5 per 100,000,” Morales added.

Although several parents are displeased with the plan, not all parents or teachers are in favor of schools re-opening

Morales said the goal of the billboard movement is not to take away virtual learning but rather provide choice.

“We want the option, that’s what we want and we’re going to fight for it.”

