Statue that survived Beachie Creek fire now missing, family wants to find it

GATES, OR (KPTV) — More than a month after wildfires ripped across western Oregon, people continue to share their stories of losses and escape from the flames as they work to rebuild. The clean-up is slowly getting done.

In the midst of all of this, a Longview couple who lost a home they owned in Gates is hoping someone has seen or knows where a statue that was in their front yard has gone.

Larry and Susan Hughes were in Gates when the Beachie Creek Fire came roaring towards the town. They were some of the thousands of people who were forced to leave their home.

“As soon as we got on the road there was a big line of traffic, the place was burning pretty badly, a lot of spots all over fields were on fire and houses,” Larry Hughes said.

In the days following, they would return to what was left. Like so many, they saw their house in Gates leveled by the fire. But left standing in the front yard was a statue of a girl holding a bouquet of flowers. She was surround by burnt trees and rubble that was once a house.

“She is the only thing that didn’t burn up,” Susan Hughes said. “It’s a symbol of hope, I guess, the desire to rebuild with what is left.”

“She blended in with all the fauna and the trees and green color so well and as soon as that fire came through she was just standing there, just like, hello. It was very striking,” Larry Hughes said.

But after that first visit to the home, the statue has gone missing. It is no longer on the property. The Hughes’ say the statue was there when they bought the home, never thinking much of it, but now that the lone thing that survived the flames is gone, it has come to mean so much more.

“We were never devoted to the statue, we thought, oh well, when we bought the place, she was there. But now, she has become pretty powerful to us as this survivor of everything we had there,” Susan Hughes said.

The Hughes’ don’t know if the statue was stolen. They said the scenario they are going with is that someone is just keeping it safe. Either way, they would like it back, as it is a piece of this story and now a piece of this community.

Since they shared of the statues disappearance, Susan says nearly a thousand people have shared her Facebook post. To her that shows just how much the symbolism means to the community.

“Thanks to the those who have made the loss of our house easier, by caring so much about a little statue, it has helped put things into perspective,” Susan Hughes said.

When they get the statue back, the Hughes’ say they would like to donate it to the city of Gates.

