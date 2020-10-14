Teen brings greater awareness to bullying

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — In light of National Bullying Prevention month, 15-year-old Sachiri Henderson is asking everyone to wear orange on October 21st and take part in a Unity Day Virtual Walk.

Henderson is this year’s reigning Miss Port City’s Outstanding Teen. She is also the Founder of B.E.A.S.T. CREW, Inc. (Bullying Ends Against Students Today), an organization whose purpose is to educate the community about the effects of bullying and to lead others into creating a kinder and more inclusive community.

To sign up for the Unity Day Virtual Walk follow Outreach Services Instagram page @youthfamilyla and Like the Virtual Unity Day Flyer. Leave a comment by saying you will walk in your neighborhood or local park On Wednesday, Oct. 21st (Unity Day) and post your Virtual Walk video and photos using the hashtags #UnityDay2020 and #youthfamilyoutreach.

Henderson is also asking for donations for the Gingerbread House Bossier/Caddo Children’s Advocacy Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.