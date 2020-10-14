Town unifies small businesses, brightens up 2020 with dozens of skeleton displays

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Gallatin, TN (WSMV) — From the sounds pouring out of Ovation Music and Studios to the smell of burgers at Swaney Swift’s, Vivian Miller loves her downtown Gallatin.

“The people who live here and work here, they have such a passion for the community,” she said.

As a board member of the Greater Gallatin non-profit supporting downtown, Vivian knows the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“It’s been hard for a lot of businesses,” Vivian said.

Many of the usual events driving people downtown had to be cancelled this year.

“We had no third Thursday concerts,” Vivian continued. “It’s been very challenging.”

Vivian said, what Gallatin needed was a symbol, a face to unify downtown.

“Are you talking about the skeletons?” she laughed.

Vivian bought dozens of plastic skeletons and got them to Gallatin businesses.

“You can find everything on Amazon,” she said. “Didn’t cost [the businesses] anything. I literally dropped off a skeleton saying, ‘hey, have some fun.'”

Now, at Balance and Breathe Yoga, there’s a flexible skeleton. A Batman skeleton is at Towne Square Records and Comics. Clothes designer skeletons are at The Artisan Hatchery.

“Behind me right here, we have Mr. Ozzy Osbones!” laughed the owner of Ovation Music and Studios, showing a skeleton in long hair holding a guitar.

Vivian looks at these places that have had a hard year, and she’s giving them a hand; a creepy, bony, skeleton hand.

“It’s just to bring some fun back to downtown,” she said. “I just absolutely love this community.”

Make no bones about it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.