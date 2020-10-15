C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN has suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked.

A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and sent it.

But he admitted this week to his bosses that he had lied, feeling the pressure of attacks from President Donald Trump.

Scully was supposed to moderate the second debate between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which had been scheduled for Thursday but was canceled.

C-SPAN said it hoped to bring Scully back after some distance from the episode.