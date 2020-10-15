Family restaurant hit by thieves 5 times in less than 2 months

National-World

Stockton, CA (KOVR) — Thieves keep targeting a Stockton family-owned restaurant, taking whatever they can get their hands on, including meat.

Betto’s Birrieria & Taqueria has been hit 5 times in less than two months.

“One time they pried the thing open and they fit in through right here,” said Martin Hernandez, who works at his family’s restaurant.

Surveillance video from one of the break-ins shows a suspect rummaging around. At one point you can see the person go behind the counter, grab a trash can and begin filling it with whatever they could grab.

Hernandez said money, tortillas and even meat have been stolen.

“The loss of meat, the loss of product. It’s really hurting us,” he said.

Hernandez said the burglars are getting in any way they can.

“Some places even surprise myself of where they can fit through, like tiny places that small from a little crack of a wood that they open from the side,” he said.

An interpreter for the restaurant owner said the business is suffering financially. The owner has lost about $12,000 because of the break-ins and has even had to take out a loan to up security.

“First of all there is no business because of the coronavirus and then whatever little business it is they come and take it and break in,” the interpreter said.

Hernandez said any more break-ins could push the restaurant out of business.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s having us not even want to come to work or anything like that. We’ve been trying to do everything we can to keep them out,” he said.

The owner has added security cameras which are helping police in their investigation.

Detectives don’t believe each break-in was done by the same suspect.

