Massive dust storm at John Martin State Park in Southeastern Colorado

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of huge dust storm over the weekend on the Eastern Plains. A park ranger captured images of it at John Martin State Park. That’s in the southeastern part of the state near Lamar.

The ranger said he could see the dust storm from miles away and that it got thicker the closer he drove to it.

Crews drove right into the middle of the whipping winds and dust. Visibility was very low.

The dust storm resembled the old Dust Bowl days of the 1930s in eastern Colorado, according to CPW.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.