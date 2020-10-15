Pandemic causes shortage of high-end Oahu rentals

National-World

Oahu, HI (KITV) — When renters had to recently move out of Saxon Sawai’s 3 bedroom 2 bath Kailua home, he was worried about finding new tenants.

“I got that call, and I am like, ‘oh no! I am going to have to find renters for my house. This is COVID, nobody is going to rent, right?’,” said the Waipio resident.

But that was not the case.

“In one day, I had 11 people come to see the house. In two days, I showed the house, and the next day I signed with someone,” stated Saxon.

Kailua is just one of the hot rental markets, so are high end neighborhoods like Lanikai and Kahala, according to Duke Kimhan, the owner of Hawaii Pacific Property Management.

“Usually high-end units above $6,000/month take 60-90 days to rent out. In all of the cases of our rents over $7,000, they flew off the market in 2 weeks,” added Kimhan.

Why such an interest? High-end renters tell Kimhan they are testing the water before diving into a particular community.

“For $9,500/month they get to rent a home, and see how they like it before they sink $5 million into the real estate market,” said Kimhan.

Another reason for the demand for Windward Oahu homes right now, is members of the military made their permanent change of station later in the summer and fall than normal …because of COVID.

“Half of the individuals looking in Kailua were military, they love the beach and community. The other half were coming from condos specifically. They said, ‘We can’t work from home, we need a yard for kids, we want something bigger’,” said Saxon.

While Kailua homes rentals are being quickly snatched up, Waikiki condos are not.

“It is usually an easy place to rent, and we are having a hard time with it right now,” said Kimhan.

Hawaii Pacific Property Management has dozens of units that remain vacant.

Largely because renters cleared out, when tourism jobs disappeared.

“Everybody we talked to in our units moved off-island. They didn’t say, ‘I am not going to move in with my mom, or friends’. Instead, they said, ‘I am going to move off-island”. Every single one of them,” stated Kimhan.

This means rents have dropped for some units where there is an abundance of “for rent” signs. But it also means residents can expect to pay more in Oahu’s highly sought after rental markets.

Kimhan said rental inventory has dropped to about half of what it was just months ago but expects it will take a few more things to return the rental market to normal: One, is a return of tourism jobs and the other is the lifting of the moratorium on evictions.

