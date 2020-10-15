Police dog ‘Loki’ sniffs out more than $1 million worth of heroin

National-World

Vallejo, CA (KPIX) — A parolee from Nevada was in custody and 22 kilogram bricks of heroin seized after a Vallejo police K-9 alerted officers to the stash during a late September traffic stop.

The Vallejo police released few details of the bust this week that came at 10:00 a.m. in the business parking lot located on the 1000 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane.

Among the officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle was the department’s K-9 “Loki” and the dog’s human partner.

The officers made contact with the driver who was evasive, unlicensed and on parole in the State of Nevada.

That’s when “Loki” went to work. Sniffing the scent of illegal drugs and alerting officers. A search of the vehicle uncovered heroin with an estimated street value of over $1 million.

No additional details — including the suspect’s name and where he was delivering the heroin to — have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

