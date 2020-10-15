Synagogue’s online service attacked with offensive content

National-World

West Hartford, CT (WFSB) — West Hartford police are investigating after a local synagogue’s zoom meeting was hacked by offensive content.

Earlier this week, police were called to the Emanuel Synagogue for the report of a person who had joined a public Zoom service and posted anti-Semitic and other offensive material.

The meeting organizer was able to quickly end the service, and then restart it a few minutes later. However, the same thing happened again, so the meeting was cancelled.

West Hartford police said the investigation is ongoing.

They are also recommending that people make online meetings private or restricted to known participants to help prevent unwanted disruptions.

