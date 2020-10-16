Bear at Yosemite National Park shows off his voice

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Yosemite National Park, CA (KOVR) — Do you know what sounds a bear makes?

A bear decided to give an unscheduled a cappella concert at Yosemite National Park recently, and it was all caught on video.

On Thursday, the park posted a video of an adult black bear vocalizing while up in a tree. The bear belts out some noises for nearly a minute.

As some commenters noted, the bear sounded like it was in distress or was unhappy. However, the park notes that while bears have a large repertoire of sounds to choose from – often when they’re afraid, aggressive, defensive or distressed – it’s unclear what prompted this particular bear to start hamming it up.

Bears have been making the most of the decrease in Yosemite National Park visitors this year after the coronavirus pandemic prompted a temporary closure. Rangers said the bears have been able to venture out more frequently with the decreased traffic.

While Yosemite has since reopened, reservations are required to get in.

About 300 to 500 black bears call the Yosemite National Park area home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.