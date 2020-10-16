City releases guidance for trick-or-treating

National-World

RACINE, WI (WDJT) — The City of Racine is permitting trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic but is warning the public to not assume it is safe to do so.

The city said trick-or-treating can be held on Saturday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Leaders from the city’s Public Health Department agree with the recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the best advice is to not participate in trick-or-treating this year.

The health department released the follow guidelines for those who do participate:

All adults and children should be masked (spooky or otherwise) indoors and outside

Candy should be handed out by one masked individual (children should not reach into bowls), and use hand hygiene between trick-or-treaters

Families collecting candy should put their collected candy aside for at least 72 hours as an additional precaution

Avoid in-person haunted houses, large public gathers, in-person indoor parties, happy hours or socializing at bars

Stay within your own neighborhood/municipality, avoid traveling to others

Stay home if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms

Social distance at least 6 feet apart, indoors and outdoors, from non-household members

Sanitize your hands frequently – after covering a cough or sneeze, touching your mask, or collecting candy

