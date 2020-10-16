Crane safe after escaping from St. Louis Zoo

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A crane escaped from the St. Louis Zoo Friday morning.

Zoo officials confirm to News 4 that a white-naped crane escaped from the Bird House & Garden. A News 4 photographer was in Forest Park around 10 a.m. and saw zoo personnel, park rangers and police officers in the area searching for the animal.

While the crane tried to fly away, it was later captured near the Boathouse and driven back to the zoo in a golf cart.

White-naped cranes are the oldest and tallest family of flying birds. They are found in northeastern Mongolia, northeastern China and extreme southeastern Russia, according to the St. Louis Zoo website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.