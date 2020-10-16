‘He was a great man’: Truck driver killed in crash heroically swerved to miss car, loved ones say

National-World

OMAHA, NE (KETV) — An Omaha woman said her dad lost his life saving two others.

Greg Brennan, 58, died in a crash one week ago.

Sarpy County deputies said he swerved when a car turned in front of his truck on Highway 370.

It was a normal workday for Kate Brennan, 20, until her boss approached her and said she needed to talk to her in her office.

When she opened the door, her stepmom was sitting inside.

“I looked at her and I said, ‘No,’ because I knew right away it wasn’t good,” Kate Brennan said.

She had just learned her dad had been killed while driving his concrete truck.

Brennan swerved his trick to miss the car, rolling into a ditch.

“Disbelief. I couldn’t cry. Because I was in shock. I remember I was angry. I was like, ‘Why is this happening to me?’” Kate Brennan said.

The woman and her 18-year-old grandson, the driver of the other car survived.

Brennan said her dad was always looking out for others.

“He was a great man who had a big heart and loved helping people more than anything,” Brennan said.

She plans to carry on that life lesson. And she saw it after his funeral.

Around 30 Nebraska Furniture Mart trucks drove through the St. Robert’s parking lot.

The trucks were filled with people he’d worked with for 23 years, before making the switch to Red-D concrete.

“Just seeing people pay respects to him. Meant so much to me,” Brennan said. “I had no idea how many people he touched.”

Brennan said her dad made the switch to Red-D because it was easier on his body. She said he made the switch for her, and even gave up a hobby he loved.

“He had a motorcycle too that he sold, because after my mom passed away he didn’t want to put himself in a situation where I didn’t have a parent,” Brennan said.

Her mom died two years ago of cancer.

“She was just as fun-loving and kind and caring as he was, honestly. And it was pretty, my parents were just great people and I’m lucky that they were my parents,” Brennan said.

Now she has a message for drivers: Be mindful of big trucks, it’s not as easy for those drivers to slow down or stop.

“All those people driving the big trucks, they want to go home to their family at the end of the day,” Brennan said.

“Slow down, watch where you’re going, keep your head on a swivel. Look before you go. And let’s just not cause anybody harm or pain.”

Brennan has a GoFundMe to fulfill her parent’s wishes to put her through college.

Her stepmom also has one to help with expenses.

