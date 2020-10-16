New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Kansas City, Kansas

National-World

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) — Two new Amazon fulfillment centers are coming to Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly made the announcement Friday.

In both of the new one million square-foot fulfillment centers located at 9700 Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas and at 7130 North Broadway Avenue in Park City, Kansas, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

“We’re excited to continue our growth and investment across Kansas so we can better serve our customers throughout the state,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders, and we look forward to ingraining ourselves in the communities in which we serve.”

In total, it will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs, starting at a minimum of $15 an hour.

“Today’s Amazon announcement further proves why Kansas can offer prospective businesses the kind of workforce, infrastructure, and central location that can compete with anywhere in the country,” Kelly said. “This project will bring more than 1,000 good-paying jobs and significant capital investment to our state and sends a clear message to prospective companies – Kansas is open for business.”

The announcement of two major facilities in the same state on the same day signifies that Amazon recognizes the advantages that come with doing business in Kansas.

“Amazon’s continued investment in our community with this second facility reinforces the benefit of Wyandotte County’s central Midwest location and access to a quality dependable workforce,” KCK Mayor David Alvey said. “This new $110 million center will create 750+ new jobs for local workers, providing added growth and development that will allow our community to rebound quicker from the pandemic’s economic effects. Moreover, this facility will generate new revenue immediately, allowing us to maintain and improve local services in neighborhoods throughout our entire community.”

In addition to the two new fulfillment centers, Amazon also plans to open a new delivery station in Wichita, Kansas which is expected to launch later in 2020.

