Paramedic providing clothes to hospital patients

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WNEP) — Kathy Kling is a paramedic with Susquehanna Regional EMS in Williamsport. Apart from her everyday job of saving lives, Kathy has a deep connection with patients that need a little extra help.

“Some of these patients are my patients that I’ve picked up, and you do somewhat become connected with them. Because on the ride in an ambulance, they tell you some of their story,” said Kling.

That motivated Kathy to create Angie’s Closet. It’s a free clothing resource for patients in need at UPMC Susquehanna. It is located in the Emergency Department of the hospital.

“We wanted to provide gently used or new clothing to patients that come into the hospital, whether they be a trauma patient, or a sexual assault victim, or domestic violence victim,” said Kling.

“When we do a trauma session, we remove all of their clothing, so when we are in the trauma bays, we do our best to preserve their dignity and show respect, but sometimes due to the nature of their injuries, we can’t always do that, so when everything is said and done, the patients go home, but they don’t have anything go home in,” said Starlett Bixby with UPMC Susquehanna.

Kathy named it Angie’s Closet in honor of her late mother, who was a health care worker.

“She was in health care for many years and always had a giving hand, so it is important for me to keep her memory alive,” said Kling.

The closet is donation-based. Kathy gives away all the clothes inside free.

“If there is a need for something for one of our patients within the hospital, they are more than welcome to use it anytime,” said Kling.

If you have clothes that you would like to donate, you can contact Kathy Kling at angiescloset20@gmail.com.

