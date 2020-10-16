National-World

Police: Victim shot at SE Portland gas station while filling up tank, suspect sought (KPTV) — Police are searching for the person suspected of shooting a driver at a gas station in southeast Portland Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10:09 p.m. to a reported shooting at a gas station located in the 5500 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

At the scene, police learned that a victim was filling up their gas tank when a suspect vehicle drove through the parking lot and someone fired shots at them.

The victim was grazed on the ankle by a bullet. Gunfire also damaged the victim’s vehicle and one of the gas pumps.

Police said the victim’s injury was minor and they were not transported to a hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Subaru sedan. Police are searching for the suspect but did not release any additional details.

