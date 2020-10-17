Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the World Series after winning the American League pennant

National-World

The Tampa Bay Rays won Game 7 of the American League Championship series to clinch the American League crown and advance to the World Series.

The Rays defeated the Houston Astros 4-2 in the deciding game Saturday night in San Diego’s Petco Park.

The Rays await the winner of the National League Championship series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, which will culminate in a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night.

This is Tampa Bay’s second World Series appearance in franchise history with the other coming in 2008.

The World Series will begin on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, at the newly-opened Globe Life Field.