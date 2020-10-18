Bee-centric gathering celebrates the upcoming start of a new mural

National-World

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS ) — It was all about bees in Henderson County on Saturday, celebrating the harvest season and the insect that makes it happen.

Bold Rock Mills River Cidery hosted a bee-centric gathering to talk about the importance of plant pollination and also kick off what will be a bee-themed mural project.

The guests of honor were the ones that do the critical work for all of nature.

“Pollinators help bring us our food,” said Kim Bailey of ‘Hendersonville Bee City USA.’ “If you like to eat, pollinators are important. Also they help all the other plants out in nature that produce nuts, seeds and berries that feed all the wildlife.”

Muralist Matt Willey is on a mission to paint 50,000 honey bees around the world. That’s the number in a healthy hive.

Organizers say Willey will soon begin the local project.

It will be done on the exterior walls at Hands On! Children’s Museum in downtown Hendersonville.

