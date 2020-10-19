Drone pilot program brings free COVID-19 test kits directly to Las Vegas residents

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Some North Las Vegas residents will be able to order a free COVID-19 test kit to their home via drone. The grand unveiling took place on Thursday at the Walmart near Craig and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Walmart partnered with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp to deliver the at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits.

The pilot program is happening exclusively in North Las Vegas and in Cheektowaga, New York, in early October.

Patients who qualify for drone delivery of the COVID-19 self-collection kits must live in a single-family residence within a 1-mile radius of the designated Supercenters in North Las Vegas and Cheektowaga.

The kits will land on the driveway, front sidewalk, or backyard of the customer’s home, depending on where there are cars and trees, a Walmart representative told FOX5.

Once the kits are delivered, the person will perform a self-administered nasal swab and send their sample back to Quest Diagnostics for testing using the included prepaid shipping label.

There is no delivery or kit cost for customers electing to receive an at-home kit delivered via drone.

Deliveries will be available everyday while supplies last, Monday through Friday, 8AM to 3:30PM weather permitting.

