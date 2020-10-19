Kansas City restaurants banking on Chiefs game day business

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The pandemic has led to metro-wide restaurants not seeing the usual Chiefs game day traffic.

But with many now adding drink and tailgate food specials, they’re hopeful for attracting more business.

It’s big events like Kansas City Chiefs game that are critical to sports bars on the Country Club Plaza and elsewhere to survive.

Some restaurant owners say there’s been a good combination of people who want to stay home for Chiefs games and order to-go food. Then, there are those people who enjoy physically being in the restaurant for the comradery.

According to Nick & Jakes owner Kevin Timmons, they’re especially looking forward to Monday night’s game because it’s early. He’s hoping it’ll encourage customers to stick around longer for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals game.

But, he says there’s always that looming possibility the teams don’t play.

“We have our fingers crossed. We have our fingers crossed that this game is actually going to happen because there’s so much happening with all the different teams,” Timmons said.

