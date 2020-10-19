Nevada Highway Patrol appoints first woman to lead department

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Nevada Highway Patrol will have its first ever female leader of the agency, the Nevada Department of Public Safety announced.

Anne Carpenter was named Colonel of NHP and officially took command Monday. Carpenter will oversee 491 sworn officers and 96 non-sworn personnel.

“Colonel Carpenter exemplifies leadership,” Nevada DPS Director George Togliatti said. “Her depth of experience is invaluable as the Department continues to unify the efforts of its Divisions to provide the highest level of service and protection for all Nevadans.”

Carpenter is the first woman to hold the position of Colonel for NHP. Carpenter joined Nevada DPS is 1995 as an officer in the Parole and Probation Division. Carpenter previously served with NHP in 2005 as a Lieutenant and promoted to Captain in 2012.

“I am humbled to be appointed Colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol, and work alongside the men and women who have dedicated their lives to public safety,” Colonel Carpenter said. “I look forward to working together with our partnering agencies and community members to ensure the safety and protection of every life on Nevada roadways.”

Former Colonel Daniel Solow announced his retirement earlier this month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.