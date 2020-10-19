Owner reunited with lost cat 5 months after house fire

National-World

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — Never give up hope.

You know the old saying, but for a local pet owner, it has never been more true.

Hope, the gray tabby cat, went missing back in April when her owner’s Rankin home was destroyed in a fire.

Wanda Humphries, Hope’s owner, not only lost her house, but also her dog and another cat in the blaze. With no sign of Hope either, Humphries began to think the young cat died in the fire as well.

However, last Wednesday, Oct. 14, Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control officers brought a stray cat to Humane Animal Rescue. After scanning for and finding a microchip, the staff discovered that this cat was indeed Hope. Not only had she survived, but she had grown up too.

Humphries adopted Hope from Humane Animal Rescue in January of 2019. The rescue had given Hope the microchip.

When staff members at the rescue called Humphries, “she was amazed.”

Humphries came right away to the shelter to be reunited with Hope. It was a reunion five months in the making.

