Police: High-speed pursuit that began in Adams County ends with officer-involved shooting in Maryland

Adams County, PA (WPMT) — A police-involved shooting in Frederick, Maryland Monday is believed to have begun with a high-speed pursuit in Adams County, according to authorities and emergency dispatch accounts.

According to a statement that a spokesperson with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office made on Facebook Live, police were pursuing a vehicle containing at least two people, at least one of whom was the suspect in an attempted homicide in Pennsylvania.

The chase began at about 2:30 p.m. on Route 15 in Pennsylvania and continued into Maryland, before ending in Emmittsburg, when the suspect vehicle crashed, the spokesperson said.

At that point, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said, members of their department and other law enforcement agencies who were in pursuit exited their vehicles, and one or both suspects fired at them. Police returned fire, the sheriff’s office said.

One man was taken into custody on the scene after the initial exchange of gunfire, the spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

The second suspect fled from the scene on foot, with police pursuing. The suspect fired at police a second time, and officers returned fire, according to the spokesperson.

The suspect was struck and went to the ground. He was flown to an area hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries, the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear which member of the several law enforcement agencies on scene fired the shot the struck the suspect, the spokesperson said.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop H public information officer Trooper Megan Ammerman confirmed that Adams County police departments were involved in the pursuit, but said authorities in Frederick County were leading the investigation.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services also confirmed the officer-involved shooting in a tweet.

