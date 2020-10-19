Police looking for person who shot & killed Senior Airman Nicholas “Nick” Slaughter in Dallas

National-World

Dallas (KTVT) — Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting that took the life of a member of the U.S. Air Force.

It was around 12:30 a.m. on October 19 when Dallas police received a call from an area hospital reporting that a male patient had come to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Nicholas “Nick” Slaughter was treated but died from his injuries.

Investigators later learned that Slaughter’s murder was related to an earlier call they had received about an ‘active shooter’ on foot in a parking lot in the 2000 block of South Lamar Street.

According to Slaughter’s family, the 29-year-old was a Senior Airman in the Air Force Reserves.

Police are still actively investigating this murder and are asking that anyone who has information about the shooter or the incident that happened on Lamar Street contact Dallas police at 214-671-3676 or send an email to Detective Abel Lopez.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

