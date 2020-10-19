Police: Man putting up Black Lives Matter sign arrested after shooting at truck of Trump supporters

National-World

Kingsville, MD (WJZ) — A man putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard is being held without bond Monday after he was charged with firing a shotgun at Trump supporters driving by in a pickup truck.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Kingsville. Police eventually booked Douglas Kuhn at the White Marsh Precinct.

Neal Houk and his son said they honked their horn at a neighbor putting up a Black Lives Matter sign.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at,” Houk said. “And we were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast.”

Another neighbor on his back deck corroborated the quick shot.

“We didn’t see it. We heard it and it was indistinguishable that it was a shotgun,” said neighbor Todd.

No one was hurt, but police tracked down the man they said fired the shot.

“We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home,” Houk said.

Police located a 12-gauge shotgun and took 50-year-old Kuhn into custody.

“Then, to hear the gunshot, we were rattled. I’m shaking just talking about it,” Houk said.

“People are taking the politics a little too serious,” Todd added.

Houk said he’s never seen or met Kuhn before. The neighbor said the suspected shooter has had at least a couple of signs stole, but said that obviously does not justify such a response.

“For someone to take it that far, you gotta be filled with a lot of rage to go out and put a sign up and carry a 12-gauge with you,” Todd said.

Kuhn is facing multiple assault and reckless endangerment charges and a felony firearm charge.

“Hopefully, this division in the country can get better because it’s not good,” Todd said.

If convicted, Kuhn faces up to 100 years in prison but the victim said he doesn’t want to see him face that kind of punishment. He told WJZ’s Paul Gessler his honking was good natured.

