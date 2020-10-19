Race team asks for help finding stolen equipment

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV KSMO) — It was a big weekend at the Kansas Speedway.

Not only for NASCAR, but also the ARCA Menards Series final on Friday.

One driver and his crew had to return home to Illinois disappointed, though. Not about the race, but about what was stolen from them.

Every car racing on a track has a team and lot of equipment behind it, not just the driver behind the wheel.

Finishing 11th in this race Friday was Tim Richmond in this white Toyota.

“It was probably one of the best cars that we owned,” he said. “And, that car was pieced together. It had a Gilmour engine in it, Andrews transmissions. Items that were pretty valuable to us.”

Richmond and his father own the race car.

After the race at the Kansas Speedway Friday, they started their drive back home to Illinois.

Their crew chief stayed at the Hampton Inn near the speedway.

The race car was inside a trailer in the parking lot, attached to a Ford truck.

ichmond said.

The truck and trailer are insured, but everything else is a really expensive loss.

“Our team radios, our pit equipment, our pit box, almost everything that made our team function,” he explained.

Many of those items belonged to Wayne Peterson, a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces and a former race car driver himself who now operates a racing team.

The Hampton Inn says, unfortunately, the hotel does not have security cameras in their parking lot. Only inside the hotel.

Kansas City, Kansas police say they are checking traffic cams near the hotel and speedway.

Also, Richmond’s family is now offering a $5,000 reward for the stolen items’ return.

Without them, they’ll be set way back for next season.

“Possibly even to the point where next season we might not be able to compete,” Richmond said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.