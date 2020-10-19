Rescued Zion hiker is dehydrated and malnourished but ‘in good spirits,’ friend says

National-World

Hiker Holly Courtier, who was rescued after disappearing for almost two weeks in Utah’s Zion National Park, spent the night in a medical center near Zion, a family friend said.

“She was taken to the hospital by family for a medical evaluation. She was very dehydrated and malnourished,” Kelley Kaufman White told CNN hours after Courtier was found.

Park visitors located the 38-year-old Sunday in the national park in southwestern Utah and alerted park officials, Kaufman White said. The National Park Service dispatched a rescue team after park rangers received a “credible tip” on her whereabouts, it said.

“She is in good spirits and very thankful for everyone who searched for her, especially the people who found her today and the rangers that rescued her,” Courtier’s friend said late Sunday.

The California woman’s relatives said they were overjoyed she’d been found safe and thanked the rangers, search teams and volunteers who lent their time and resources to find her.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together,” the statement said.

Courtier was last seen October 6 exiting a shuttle in the Grotto area, which leads to several hiking trails. She is an experienced hiker, knows Zion well and is capable of surviving in the park’s rugged conditions, her family has said.

“This was her dream, to see national parks,” daughter Kailey Chambers said. “She lost her job as a nanny due to Covid-19. The family could not afford to keep paying her. She made that a positive thing, said that gave her the time to get out, see the parks.”

Chambers, who became concerned when she hadn’t heard from her mother in a week, traveled the almost 500 miles from San Diego to Zion to help find her mom and appealed to other hikers to join the effort.

After park rangers said last week they were calling off the search unless they received new information, Chambers refused to stop looking until her mother was found, she told CNN affiliate KCAL.

“I know she would not give up on me, so I refuse to give up on her,” she told the station.

Zion’s 232 square miles contain “high plateaus, a maze of narrow, deep, sandstone canyons, and the Virgin River and its tributaries,” the park service says. From the highest peak to the lowest canyon is about a 5,000-foot difference.