Suspect barricaded on Paramount Studios lot, police say

National-World

A suspect is barricaded in a building on the Paramount Studios lot according to a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to preliminary information, just after 10 p.m. (PDT) the Fullerton Police Department was in Hollywood conducting a sexual assault investigation, spokesperson Cpl. Billy Phu told CNN. When they attempted to contact the suspect in the Hollywood area, detectives asked for the assistance of LAPD, he said.

At some point the suspect barricaded himself inside a building at Paramount Studios, the spokesman told CNN.

It is not clear if the suspect is armed.

LAPD Hollywood asked people to avoid the area, saying there was police activity near Melrose Avenue and N. Gower Street in a post on Twitter. The area they outlined is near the Paramount Studios.

Aerial video shot by CNN affiliate KCBS shows police officers near a building on the Paramount Studios lot and police cars at the entrance to the studios. In video CNN affiliate KABC shot at the scene, part of a street is blocked off with yellow police tape with a large presence of police cars and officers.

At one point an engine from the Los Angeles Fire Department could be seen on scene.

The Fullerton Police Department did not provide additional information on the suspect or the investigation and directed further inquiries to LAPD. CNN has reached out to the department.

This is a developing story.