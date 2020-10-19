Texas County to fine poll workers who turn away voters for not wearing face masks

National-World

Galveston, TX (KTVT) — A county in southeast Texas will now begin fining poll workers who turn away voters for not wearing face masks or coverings, according to a new order signed by the county’s judge.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said Friday that he signed an executive order prohibiting the requirement of face masks at polling sites to ensure all eligible residents can vote regardless of whether or not they are wearing one.

“We have had some problems in Galveston County as recently as late [Friday] morning from certain poll workers insisting that voters wear a mask. If they do not, they are not giving them the opportunity to vote,” Henry told reporters Friday. “This is a significant constitutional issue.”

“We have tried for the better part of this week to get this issue resolved at low levels. That has proven unsuccessful to this point,” he added.

The executive order states that poll workers who violate it can face a fine of up to $1,000 by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

“Honestly, it’s getting a little frustrating having to go through this much activity to ensure that everyone has the right to vote,” Henry said.

Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded election officials throughout the state that face masks are not required at polling sites per the governor’s executive order from July 2.

