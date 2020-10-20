Students getting involved with debate preparations

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The final presidential debate is just two days away from coming to Belmont University and as exciting as it is for the school, it also means a lot to the students who attend it.

Belmont’s Student Government Association say having the presidential debate on their campus is a tremendous opportunity for students to witness the political process firsthand.

The SGA president and vice president tell News4 many students are getting the chance to volunteer in different capacities.

The student body leaders say they’ve been encouraging students to be a part of the election process through social media and emails.

SGA says they promoted voter registration and pointed students to places where they can sign up to vote.

“I feel like there’s a lot of passion in this election. I feel that everyone has an opinion of the president and the former vice president,” said Belmont SGA President Stevie Giorno. “I think everyone really wants to have their two cents heard. They want to express themselves and they definitely want to vote in the election.”

The student leaders say hosting the debate also lets students who maybe never thought they’d be interested in politics to start looking into it.

And with many students learning from home during the pandemic this year, they say having more classes online and through Zoom gives students a unique opportunity to dig deeper.

“Doing most of it remotely from your home, you can easily go back and look at something, or spend the time yourself because your laptop’s already open right there where you can fact check something, or reach out to a friend,” said Belmont SGA VP Lexi Bramer. “I think we just have so much opportunity now remotely learning, or only going to some classes every week to be on social media platforms being able to ask your friends and have these discussions.”

They also say young people are getting a lot of reminders about voting through social media.

And to the young people who are on the fence about voting, these student leaders are encouraging them to remember the sacrifices that were made to allow them vote.

