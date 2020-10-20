Woman fires gun, taken into custody after 5-hour stand-off

National-World

AMMON, ID (East Idaho News) — Deputies took a woman into custody after a stand-off that lasted more than five hours Friday afternoon.

It began around noon when the Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 1800 block of Cabellaro Drive in Ammon. Deputies spoke with a man and 30-year-old Brooke K. Blackford, who had been arguing, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Investigators say Blackford was intoxicated and would not cooperate with deputies. Those involved in the dispute were separated and deputies left the home.

“A short while later, the male called dispatch and reported that Blackford had hit him and was now making suicidal statements,” the news release says. “As deputies responded back to the residence, Blackford fired a .30-06 rifle from inside the residence out a window.”

No one was injured when the gun was fired but the situation escalated so deputies had neighbors and nearby businesses shelter in place. The SWAT team was called out and began negotiating with Blackford.

After spending several hours trying to convince Blackford to surrender, she came out of the home around 6:30 p.m. Deputies took her into custody and obtained a search warrant for the house.

Charges relating to domestic battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm are pending for Blackford, according to investigators.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank area residents and businesses who were displaced during this event for their patience and understanding while Deputies worked to keep the area as safe as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies have blocked off Cabellaro Drive near 17th Street to deal with a barricaded person inside of a home.

Numerous emergency personnel are at the scene, including a SWAT team.

The sheriff’s office has notified businesses in the area of the situation.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

