$5,000 reward offered in chemical attack that left grandmother blind

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect that attacked a Germantown grandmother earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect threw a mixture of dangerous chemicals in the woman’s face as she left her Germantown home on the 5100 block of Newhall Street.

The attack on Oct. 6 left 61-year-old Helen Jones with burns to her lips, tongue and eyes. Family members told Eyewitness News the potent mixture included Draino and it burned through Jones’ skin, leaving her blind.

“She’s a phlebotomist, so she was leaving her home like she does every day. And he [the suspect] asked her, was she good, as if he was asking her about her safety,” stepdaughter Aneesha Summerville said. “When she looked up to him to respond to him to say yes, he threw a chemical in her face and ran off.”

Police don’t have a good description of the suspect. They say he was wearing a mask.

Summerville believes the suspect likely has a mental illness since the attack was random and unprovoked.

“This random acid attack is a disturbing crime,” FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said. “We need to find this male suspect immediately to prevent another attack.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call Northwest detectives at 215-686-3353, 9-1-1 or 686-TIPS.

Meanwhile, the family has created a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and the trauma therapy Jones will need.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.