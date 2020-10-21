A California Black Lives Matter chapter is fundraising to get some of its members trained in gun safety

National-World

Black Lives Matter’s Sacramento chapter wants to sponsor 10 Black people for gun safety training in an effort to keep its organization members safe.

“As Black folks we have learned that we are running out of resources when it comes to being protected,” the organization wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Police are killing us. White nationalists are threatening us. The president is supporting the nationalists. We need to learn how to protect ourselves in a way that keeps us safe.”

In an interview with CNN affiliate KOVR, Tanya Faison, founder of BLM Sacramento, said she and others in the organization said in some situations where they “cannot call the police for help” they still want to feel safe.

“It’s a really volatile time right now,” she said. “We need to be armed. We need to be safe. We are citizens here, we have equal rights here,” she said. “The Second Amendment is our right too.”

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $2,000. As of Wednesday, the organization had raised $780.

The fundraiser comes amid months of demonstrations calling for racial justice, during which many Black people — including NBA star and activist Lebron James — have vocalized their fears about being Black in America.

In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, thousands have made calls for police reform, justice reform and voter action.