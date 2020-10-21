Family of eight receives outpouring of support after house damaged in fire

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — All eight family members of the Nienhuis family say they are counting their blessings after no one was injured as flames destroyed their home Sunday night.

Jessica Nienhuis says she was returning home with her husband and two daughters when they saw their home on fire.

“Less than five minutes, the whole top floor was burning,” said Jessica Nienhuis.

Her oldest son of was still inside with three other siblings and a neighbor.

He says the fire began spreading to his room and he moved to get his siblings to safety.

“It was rainy cold, half of us didn’t even have shirts or shoes,” he said.

In a turn for the good, the family says they’re surprised by the outpouring from the community.

“Just to see the love, I couldn’t stop crying, I couldn’t stop crying, so I was crying for the loss of my house but then now I’m crying for the love that we’re receiving,” said Jessica.

Family and friends have started two GoFundMe accounts to help the family.

In less than two days, the accounts have raised nearly thirty thousand dollars.

“We’re the type of people that look out for people and help people, so to see people do it for us, it’s a big thing,” said Mark Nienhuis.

The family is now staying with family members.

The family says the St. Louis Fire Department determined the fire started because of an electrical issue.

