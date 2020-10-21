Hunter says mountain lion ‘stalked’ him

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Bayfield, CO (KCNC) — A Colorado man out hunting elk on Sunday was shocked when he realized something else may have been hunting him. A mountain lion was watching him from about 20 yards away — and he captured the encounter on video.

Steve Shively said he was in the San Juan National Forest, near Bayfield, and stopped to change the memory cards in his trail cameras.

“Suddenly, I spotted this motionless mountain lion crouched down behind a rock ready to pounce on me,” Shively told CBS4. “He had silently stalked to within 20 yards through the dry crunchy fall leaves on the ground.”

“He had a fixed stare at me and didn’t flinch while I pulled my 9mm out of my pocket, racked one in the chamber, and fumbled with my cell phone… he only moved when I started talking to him on video,” Shively stated.

“Be good, kitty,” Shively can be heard saying in the video. “You behave. You back on out of here.”

The mountain lion appeared reluctant to leave, and turned back to look at Shively several times as it walked away.

Shively seemed to remain calm but said “…it freaked me out especially after watching that video last week of the mountain lion chasing the jogger in Utah!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.