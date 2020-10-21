Legislator Dr. William Spencer arrested in alleged pills-for-sex scheme

National-World

Central Islip, NY (WCBS) — A Suffolk County legislator is facing shocking felony drug charges.

Dr. William Spencer, a passionate advocate for opioid addiction prevention, is charged himself for trading pills for sex.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, there are scandalous allegations against a respected legislator. William Spencer was released after pleading not guilty to drug sale and possession charges.

A medical doctor, fondly known as “Doc Spencer” to his Huntington constituents and patients, now caught in a drug sting.

“He was caught in the act of attempting to sell oxycodone for sex with whom he believed to be a prostitute,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Spencer was arrested Tuesday in a Huntington strip mall parking lot after a larger federal drug investigation uncovered alleged texts between him and an undercover police officer.

“Tonight we trade,” read one.

Prosecutors say he was communicating with the undercover for “an extended period of time.”

Found in his county car: Two oxycodone pills, sex paraphernalia and a licensed loaded pistol.

“This investigation, I want to emphasize, is very much ongoing,” SIni said. “We are in the process of uncovering additional crimes committed by Dr. Spencer.”

Spencer was a champion of Suffolk legislation to keep the county drug-free.

Somber supporters surrounded him as he left court saying nothing. Prosecutors say he confessed to the incident, and caution no one is above the law.

“If you are a doctor, if you are a registrant, if you are a pharmacist, we will find you. We will investigate you. We will arrest you. You will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Bryan Iula of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fellow Democrats called the allegations “extremely serious.”

“The allegations being made against Legislator William Spencer are extremely serious. We have very little information, and at this time, I will not be making any further statement. Our thoughts are with his wife and children during this difficult time,” said Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco.

GOP county leaders are calling for Spencer to resign, calling this a “sad and astounding betrayal of trust.”

Also an ordained minister, a married father of three, a pillar of the Huntington community he represents.

Spencer is now facing up to nine years if convicted.

