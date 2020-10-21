New York adds Maryland to COVID-19 travel advisory list again

National-World

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Maryland is back on New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.

New York announced it added two states- Arizona and Maryland to its list. No areas were removed from the list.

The advisory requires anyone who has traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine applies to any person coming from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Maryland has been on New York’s advisory list twice before, the first time in July. The state was removed in late August.

They added the state again at the beginning of September, shortly after Labor Day weekend, but was removed fairly quickly after.

Officials noted in a release that while New York’s neighbors, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania also met the criteria, a quarantine wouldn’t be “practically viable” for those states. They are, however, discouraging non-essential travel to and from those areas.

“There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

