Robots to feed students, staff at Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) — Robots with bright orange flags will soon roam Oregon State University’s more than 500-acre campus in Corvallis.

The fleet of 20 delivery robots will bring food to students, staff, and faculty members, carrying up to 20 pounds of grub per trip.

The university had been planning to use the robots long before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to university officials.

Representatives from Starship Technologies, the company that produces the robots, were on campus when it first shut down due to coronavirus. The pandemic delayed negotiations but ultimately provided another reason to bring the service to campus.

“This was a long time coming,” Kerry Paterson, director of residential dining and University Catering with UHDS, said. “We’d been considering contactless delivery for a while.”

The box-shaped robots have six wheels and a rounded white body. They carry orange flags so they will be easier for people to see.

The robots use a combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and sensors to travel on sidewalks and navigate around obstacles. They can cross streets, climb curbs, travel at night and operate in rain and snow, according to the university, with a team of humans monitoring their progress remotely and able to take control if needed.

When a customer places an order using the delivery app, they can select a location to meet their delivery robot. The customer will also receive a code in the app to unlock the robot when it arrives, so their order won’t be absconded by hungry passersby. The robots can keep food hot or cold.

There is no cost to the university for the robots. Instead, a small delivery fee is added to orders. Starship is providing similar services to more than 10 campuses across the country, including George Mason University, Northern Arizona University and Purdue University.

