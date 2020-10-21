Small town restaurant opens big heart for firefighters & evacuees

National-World

Laporte, CO (KCNC) — A restaurant in Laporte, northwest of Fort Collins, is stepping up to help the community devastated by the Cameron Peak Fire. Vern’s Place is offering free meals to firefighters and evacuees.

The fire is the largest in state history and has since burned more than 205,000 acres.

“We just want to come together as a community to really help out our locals. We have a lot of locals who are volunteer firefighters, who are firefighters alone, who have also been evacuated from their families, their homes,” said Ashley Sell, the Co-owner, Vern’s Place. “So we just wanted to come together as a community to help all of them in a time of need.”

The restaurant is accepting donations to help with their generosity.

