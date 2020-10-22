Child kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas leads to high-speed chase

National-World

Kansas City, KS (KCTV) — A 2-year-old boy was safely recovered Thursday following a high-speed chase after being kidnapped in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Police responded about 11:30 a.m. to North 26th Street and Wood Avenue, where they said a woman got into a car that had the child inside and took off in the blue-gray Dodge Charger.

Police said the boy’s father had gotten out of the car to talk with someone and left the child and the keys inside. A woman jumped into the car and fled.

Police followed, and Kansas Highway Patrol joined the chase, which ended up southbound on U.S. 69 Highway.

Kansas troopers used stop-sticks to blow three of the car’s tires on the highway near 247th Street, which is just north of Louisburg in southern Johnson County, Kansas.

The chase went through three different counties and covered 36 miles. At times, the stolen car reached 120 mph.

“This individual was not slowing down or stopping, so they deployed those and they were able to disable the vehicle and bring it to a peaceful conclusion,” said Nancy Chartrand with the KCKCPD. “It appears the child is uninjured, as well as the driver who was taken into custody.”

The boy was safely recovered from the scene, and the woman was taken into custody.

The child has now been safely reunited with his family.

KCTV5 News spoke with his mother and grandmother for a while before they got the chance to see him. Both could only describe the recovery as a miracle.

Police said the woman who stole the vehicle will have multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping.

