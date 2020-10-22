Man accused of trying to burn down trailer with his family inside

National-World

RIMROCK, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — A Rimrock man has been arrested after sheriff’s officials say he tried to burn down his trailer with his family inside.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YSCO) says that 34-year-old Jerry Follett faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted arson of an occupied structure, disorderly conduct with a weapon, endangerment and child abuse.

On Oct. 17 at around 2:35 a.m., YCSO said it got a call from one of Follett’s relatives, who had gotten a text that Follett was “pouring gas on an occupied trailer attempting to light it on fire.”

Numerous deputies were dispatched to Follett’s Rimrock neighborhood. One of those deputies had previously spoken to Follett on the phone. That deputy said Follett had been “despondent” over several personal issues and mentioned suicide during the conversation before disconnecting the call. YCSO also said Follett had been drinking that night and had threatened “suicide by cop.”

Family members were found waiting for deputies at a nearby business. They told deputies they moved to safety after Follett allegedly tried to set fire to their trailer while they were still inside.

Another adult family member, who was staying in a separate trailer nearby, told deputies he heard loud music coming from Follett’s trailer and then saw Follett pouring gas on both trailers and the nearby ground. At the time, Follett’s wife and two daughters, ages 13 and 14, were still inside. The witness family member said he saw Follett lock himself and everyone inside the trailer while threatening to burn it down. The interior of the trailer had also been doused with gas. Deputies say Follett had also poured gas on the witness family member. At one point, Follett was overheard saying he was going to “kill everyone,” YCSO says.

In addition, deputies say Follett was waving around a silver machete. He reportedly wrapped a towel soaked in gasoline around the blade and attempted to light it with a stovetop burner. However, it would not ignite. YCSO says Follett left the area before deputies arrived, after telling his family “he was never coming back.” But Follett was later discovered hiding across the street. Deputies convinced him to surrender, and he was taken into custody.

During a check of the property and trailer, deputies say that they could smell the overwhelming odor of gasoline. They described the condition inside the trailer as “horrendous,” with feces and urine all over the floor, along with large piles of trash throughout the interior. “The smell of gasoline was overpowering inside,” says YCSO.

When interviewed, Follett “essentially admitted to the information provided by family members,” according to YCSO.

The Department of Child Safety was notified about the incident.

Follett was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

