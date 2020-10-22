Man ‘encouraged to drink’ by woman, tells police he woke up with no woman, no $9,000 in cash

National-World

Miami (WFOR) — A Georgia man is out of $9,000 in cash after a flirtatious bar encounter at a local casino ended up with him being drugged and his money taken by an unknown woman inside a Dania Beach hotel room.

The victim told police that after a night of drinking and gambling with a woman he met at a casino on Friday, Sept. 11, the woman drove him to his hotel room in Dania Beach.

Police say that the victim told him the woman encouraged him to ‘drink up,’ but when the victim woke up the next morning, he discovered a white substance in his glass, the woman gone and thousands in cash missing.

The woman was last seen in an unknown make or model white four-door vehicle wearing a gray mask and matching color dress.

If you recognize her, please contact BSO’s Dania Beach Det. Taylor Smith at 954-518-0153. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

