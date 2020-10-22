Michael Jordan opens second medical clinic in Charlotte

National-World

A second medical clinic funded by six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan opened in the North Carolina city earlier this week.

Three years after Jordan committed $7 million to Novant Health, two clinics are providing care to communities in Charlotte with little or no health care.

“To see how this has evolved over the last year is to gratifying. It makes me want to continue doing more so that we can keep answering the bell when the bell is ringing,” Jordan said in a video about the clinic’s opening this week.

The new Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in Charlotte’s North End community is a 6,800-square-foot facility, equipped with 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room, and space for physical therapy, according to Novant Health.

“The impact of the first clinic has been measurable and if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is the importance of having accessible, safe and quality care in communities that need it most. Michael Jordan’s commitment to improving the health of our communities, and society, is deep-rooted,” Carl Armato, CEO and president of Novant Health, said in a statement.

The clinics say patrons don’t need insurance in order to receive treatment.

The first Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic opened in October 2019 and treated more than 3,500 patients. Earlier this year, it served as a Covid-19 screening and testing site, providing more than 13,000 tests.

“When we came together to mark the first clinic’s opening last fall, no one could have predicted we would be facing a global pandemic just five months later,” Jordan said in a statement. “I’m so proud of the positive impact our clinic has had on the community so far, especially during COVID-19.”