New RBG mural in Westport getting attention

Kansas City, MO (KMBC) — There is a new mural in Westport honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Just driving by and she grabbed our attention,” said Linda Marks. “We were in the wrong lane and we had to come over two lanes to get here.”

All that to get a picture in front of this new RBG mural that was just finished.

“It’s powerful and I love the colors of it,” said Dana Cooper.

A few weeks ago, business owner Judy Rea said she decided that she wanted a painting of RBG on an empty wall in Ginsburg’s memory.

“I hope they remember what an important person she was,” Rea said.

What she got was so much more.

“Power and energy and yet subtlety at the same time,” said Paul Dorrell, president of the Leopold Gallery.

“Everyone, every like two or three cars stop by and honks, like, the love here is awesome,” co-creator Rodrigo Alvarez said.

The mural, which is located near 43rd Street and Southwest Trafficway took about a week to complete. The artists say if you look really close you can see a hidden message.

“Her black hair goes above the frame because this is a woman who could not be contained by any outside element except the law,” Dorrell said. “This is her wall.”

The mural is on the west side of the flower shop, right next door to Donutology.

